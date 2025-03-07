The Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s bench hearing missing persons’ case dissolved after Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir recused himself from the case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s bench hearing missing persons’ case dissolved after Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir recused himself from the case.

A special bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani has been hearing the case previously. Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri was also part of the bench.

The court send the case file to Acting Chief Justice for formation of a new bench into the matter.