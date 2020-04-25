UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beneficiaries On Bail While Staffers In Custody In Park Lane Tower Reference; Counsel For Accused Argues In Supreme Court

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 12:06 AM

Beneficiaries on bail while staffers in custody in Park Lane Tower reference; counsel for accused argues in Supreme Court

Supreme Court (SC) Friday adjourned hearing of the bail pleas, filed by two accused allegedly involved in money laundering for ten days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ):Supreme Court (SC) Friday adjourned hearing of the bail pleas, filed by two accused allegedly involved in money laundering for ten days.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said petitioners Iqbal Noori and Muhammad Hanif were employees of the company while the main accused in the Park Lane Tower reference, Asif Zardari and Abdul Ghani Majeed, had been granted bail.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor said Asif Ali Zardari and Abdul Ghani Majeed were granted bail on medical grounds.

The counsel for the accused said the NAB had recently filed an interim reference.

The NAB prosecutor said the case was still under investigation.

The counsel for accused said the mortgaged property still existed. The value of the property was higher than the sanctioned loan amount, he added.

He said the high court did not take into account the value of the property.

He said the NAB had admitted that both the accused were employees of the company only. The real beneficiaries were Asif Ali Zardari and Hussain Loai, he added.

Justice Mushir Alam said not a single penny of the loan was repaid. He said the purpose of taking loan was not clear as it would not be taken for marriage.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked whether the accused were willing to repay the loan.

The NAB prosecutor said this was not a case of loan repayment but of money laundering. The accused took an illegal loan of Rs3.77 billion, he added.

The counsel for the accused said the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Summit Bank had filed civil cases against the accused for repayment of the loan. If the court allowed him, he would present the documents of the mortgaged property, he added.

The court allowed the accused's lawyer to submit the documents and adjourned the hearing for ten days.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari Loan Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Company Marriage Money National Bank Of Pakistan Afridi National Bank Of Pakistan Summit Bank Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

MoHaP, NCEMA issue guidelines on visits, exercise ..

56 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab an ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

2 hours ago

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External A ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.