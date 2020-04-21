Beneficiaries protest over closure of Ehsaas Cash center in Tharparkar

Beneficiaries registered under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Assistance programme have protested over closure of another cash grant center in district

According to details, cash grant center established at Koloee Taluka of Tharparkar had been closed.

Beneficiaries including Mian Baai, Nooran, Hameeda, Essa, Naatho and others complained that Omni owner Abdul Rahim Nohriyo had closed cash assistance center after arrest of two agents who were deducting certain amount from cash payment being paid to poor families.