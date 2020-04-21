UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beneficiaries Protest Over Closure Of Ehsaas Cash Center In Tharparkar

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:43 PM

Beneficiaries protest over closure of Ehsaas Cash center in Tharparkar

Beneficiaries registered under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Assistance programme have protested over closure of another cash grant center in district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Beneficiaries registered under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Assistance programme have protested over closure of another cash grant center in district.

According to details, cash grant center established at Koloee Taluka of Tharparkar had been closed.

Beneficiaries including Mian Baai, Nooran, Hameeda, Essa, Naatho and others complained that Omni owner Abdul Rahim Nohriyo had closed cash assistance center after arrest of two agents who were deducting certain amount from cash payment being paid to poor families.

Related Topics

Poor Tharparkar From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support f ..

29 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits two of three f ..

44 minutes ago

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

1 hour ago

SCCI organises online workshop on crisis managemen ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in IAEE - MENA Chapter forum on c ..

2 hours ago

Another patient tested negative, discharge from ho ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.