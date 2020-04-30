Beneficiaries withdraw cash on fifth day of Ramazan: Dr. Nishtar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday said a large number of beneficiaries withdrew Ehsaas Emergency Cash on the fifth day of Ramazan amid strict COVID-19 precautionary measures.

In her tweets, Dr Sania Nishtar shared the pictures of campsites with a large number of beneficiaries withdrawing cash including Buner, Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar and Chitral and tribal districts of Mohmand, Orakzai and Kurram in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Astore and Shigar of Gilgit Baltistan, lagging districts of Chagai, Dera Bugti, Killa Abdullah and Zhob in Balochistan and Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Thatta and Sujawal districts of Sindh.

She also shared pictures of the campsites in Mianwali, Vehari, Phool Nagar and Nankana where beneficiaries were withdrawing their cash amount.

Sharing a picture of the campsite at Jhal Magsi, she said despite Ramazan, today we saw massive turnout for Ehsaas payments to both men and women beneficiaries at this campsite.

She informed that the Category-II beneficiaries are being paid Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program while payments under category-III beneficiaries will begin next week nationwide.

The law and security agencies are ensuring safe and smooth cash transfer of Ehsaas Emergency Cash to deserving families across the country.

She also shared the pictures of how the Ehsaas Saylani Langars in Islamabad, Lahore, Lodhran and Quetta are distributing Ramzan meals everyday responding to the food needs of piece rate workers and daily wage earners impacted by COVID-19 shutdown.