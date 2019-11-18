Beneficiary of outdated, rotten political system, afraid of successful Imran Khan: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@imziishan)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said the families and political parties, sticking to the outdated and rotten system like leeches, were apprehensive that a successful Prime Minister Imran Khan would bury their politics of "licence to corruption" forever

Dr Firdous, in a tweet, said the real facts, narrated by Imran Khan, had hit Bilawal Bhutto hard like a bullet. How strange that those who had taken an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from Pervez Musharraf, were now talking about ideology, she asked.

She said Imran Khan was the national hero, face of Pakistan and the hope for the youth. "God willing, the flames of hope will continue to glow."Pakistan and Imran Khan, she said, were integral for each other. The prime minister's determination to root out corruption was unwavering and would remainso, she added.