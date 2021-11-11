Beneficiary of Sehat Insaf Card KP termed initiative as a historical step, great health facility

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The beneficiary of Sehat Insaf Card Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday termed the initiative as a historical step and great health facility for the poor masses of the province.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government health department, the distribution of Sehat Insaaf Cards to the 100 percent population of the province has been completed, adding that every citizen of the province had the facility of one million rupees for treatment through the Insaf Sehat Card.

A 23 years old Muhammad Sharif a shopkeeper in District Tank said that he was facing leg injuries, while play football match. Upon consulting Doctor, he was referred to Islamabad for surgery which was not affordable for him. He said when Doctor told him that he can do surgery in Islamabad through Sehat Insaf Card that was movement of joy for him and his parents.

He thanked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the initiative to provide free of cost treatment facility. Later, he came Islamabad and conducted his surgery from a private hospital free of cost with support of Sehat Insaf Card.

Another patient Attaullah Sheikh also appreciated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government who also conducted his surgery in a private hospital on Sehat Insaf Card.

He said that he was not having any resources to pay for treatment but due to Sehat Insaf Card, he got treatment.

He said that doctor checked his record and told him that he was eligible for the program. They gave him the Names of a few hospitals in Islamabad where he can get treatment free of cost.

He said that the total cost of the surgery was Rs. 100,000, and he didn't have to pay even a single rupee from my pocket as the Sehat Card Plus Program paid for all the treatment expenses.

He said that he was thankful to the Provincial government Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Prime Minister for this great initiative where poor people like us could get treatment in an expensive private hospital.

Muhammad Yousaf, a kidney patient from Tank also getting treatment through Sehat Insaf Card from Peshawar.

He thanked the government for issuing Sehat Sahulat Card adding that he would request the government to continue this card for other people.