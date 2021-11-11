UrduPoint.com

Beneficiary Of Sehat Insaf Card KP Termed Initiative As A Historical Step, Great Health Facility

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 02:00 PM

Beneficiary of Sehat Insaf Card KP termed initiative as a historical step, great health facility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The beneficiary of Sehat Insaf Card Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday termed the initiative as a historical step and great health facility for the poor masses of the province.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government health department, the distribution of Sehat Insaaf Cards to the 100 percent population of the province has been completed, adding that every citizen of the province had the facility of one million rupees for treatment through the Insaf Sehat Card.

A 23 years old Muhammad Sharif a shopkeeper in District Tank said that he was facing leg injuries, while play football match. Upon consulting Doctor, he was referred to Islamabad for surgery which was not affordable for him. He said when Doctor told him that he can do surgery in Islamabad through Sehat Insaf Card that was movement of joy for him and his parents.

He thanked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the initiative to provide free of cost treatment facility. Later, he came Islamabad and conducted his surgery from a private hospital free of cost with support of Sehat Insaf Card.

Another patient Attaullah Sheikh also appreciated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government who also conducted his surgery in a private hospital on Sehat Insaf Card.

He said that he was not having any resources to pay for treatment but due to Sehat Insaf Card, he got treatment.

He said that doctor checked his record and told him that he was eligible for the program. They gave him the Names of a few hospitals in Islamabad where he can get treatment free of cost.

He said that the total cost of the surgery was Rs. 100,000, and he didn't have to pay even a single rupee from my pocket as the Sehat Card Plus Program paid for all the treatment expenses.

He said that he was thankful to the Provincial government Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Prime Minister for this great initiative where poor people like us could get treatment in an expensive private hospital.

Muhammad Yousaf, a kidney patient from Tank also getting treatment through Sehat Insaf Card from Peshawar.

He thanked the government for issuing Sehat Sahulat Card adding that he would request the government to continue this card for other people.

Related Topics

Football Islamabad Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Doctor Tank All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Russia Records 40,759 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 40,759 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

2 minutes ago
 Russian Finance Ministry Negotiating Taxation Deal ..

Russian Finance Ministry Negotiating Taxation Deal Amendments With Switzerland

2 minutes ago
 Pandemic sees criminals target online shoppers: Eu ..

Pandemic sees criminals target online shoppers: Europol

2 minutes ago
 Russia, US to Hold Visa Consultations Next Week in ..

Russia, US to Hold Visa Consultations Next Week in Vienna - Russian Diplomat

3 minutes ago
 Russia to Keep Implementing Geneva Summit Decision ..

Russia to Keep Implementing Geneva Summit Decisions - Deputy Foreign Minister Se ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia-US Relations Still in Crisis - Deputy Forei ..

Russia-US Relations Still in Crisis - Deputy Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.