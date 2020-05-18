UrduPoint.com
Benefit Of 20% Reduction In Transport Fares To Be Shifted To Masses: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 01:35 PM

Benefit of 20% reduction in transport fares to be shifted to masses: Commissioner

Commissioner Multan Division Shan Ul Haq MOnday said that benefit of 20 percent reduction in transport fares would be implemented in letter and spirit

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Shan Ul Haq MOnday said that benefit of 20 percent reduction in transport fares would be implemented in letter and spirit.

In a statement here, he said that the benefit of government's policy on new transport fares would be shifted to masses. No transporter would be allowed to charge extra fare. Similarly, the transports would also be inspected regularly with an aim to ensure complete implementation on standard operating procedure (SOPs) to contain coronavirus.

About SOPs, he stated that drivers, conductors and passengers would use mask. After every trip, the public buses would be disinfected. Both doors of buses would be made operational, one for entry and the other for exit of passengers.

Commissioner Shan Ul Haq directed Secretary Regional Transport Authority to keep regular checking of vehicles. He also urged transporters to cooperate with government in order to abolish menace of coronavirus. Similarly, passengers and other masses should also express responsibility, he concluded.

