Benefit Of Prices Reduced At Ghalla Mandi Must Reach Consumers, DC Tells Grocers

Mon 21st June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Benefit of prices reduced at Ghalla Mandi must reach consumers, DC tells grocers

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen Monday said that reduction in commodities' prices witnessed at Ghalla Mandi should translate into relief to consumers through retailers and grocers.

Presiding over a meeting with representatives of Anjuman Tajran and Grocers Association, the DC said that if they were involved in consultations to fix prices then they should ensure that these prices were enforced in the markets so that any benefit in the shape of reduced prices should be passed on to consumers through retailers and grocers.

The meeting finalized prices of commodities in consultations with the Anjuman Tajran and Grocers Association and a notification would be issued by the DC soon, says an official release.

Tareen appealed the shopkeepers to display the price list at prominent place and sell commodities at the fixed price.

DO industries Rashida Parveen, secretary market committee Adnan Sheraz, food department official Malik Fayyaz, traders' representatives Syed Ameer Hassan, Nazir Ahmad, Sheikh Amir Saleem, Rana Muhammad Ilyas, Moon Sheikh, Adnan Qureshi and consumers' representative Saarif Hussain Abbas were in attendance.

The DC also appealed traders to cooperate with the district administration in its initiatives of plantation and beautification of the city.

Traders promised to bring five-acre area under plantation in accordance with the commitment they had earlier made with the administration.

