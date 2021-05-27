Benefits of agriculture projects must reach to farmers, people: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Wednesday said that benefits of agriculture projects should reach to people and farmers.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB).

The minister said such varieties of tomato should be developed which could be supplied throughout the year in accordance with the needs of people. He said that such agriculture project should be implemented on commercial level with the support of Agriculture Research Institute which could help in meeting the demands of people besides stabilizing the prices.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that such cold storage should be made which could increase shelf life of fruits and vegetables.

The minister said that in consultation with the board 8 agriculture projects were approved with a cost of overRs 310 million.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Asad Rehman Gilani said that such varieties should be developed which could increase the income of farmers.