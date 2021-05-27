UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Benefits Of Agriculture Projects Must Reach To Farmers, People: Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Benefits of agriculture projects must reach to farmers, people: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Wednesday said that benefits of agriculture projects should reach to people and farmers.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB).

The minister said such varieties of tomato should be developed which could be supplied throughout the year in accordance with the needs of people. He said that such agriculture project should be implemented on commercial level with the support of Agriculture Research Institute which could help in meeting the demands of people besides stabilizing the prices.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that such cold storage should be made which could increase shelf life of fruits and vegetables.

The minister said that in consultation with the board 8 agriculture projects were approved with a cost of overRs 310 million.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Asad Rehman Gilani said that such varieties should be developed which could increase the income of farmers.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches new educ ..

3 minutes ago

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy launches new talk ..

1 hour ago

Speaker of Arab Parliament commends UAE’s suppor ..

1 hour ago

Ex-aide brands UK's Johnson 'unfit' to be PM over ..

4 seconds ago

US to Stay 'Deeply Engaged' in Afghanistan During ..

6 seconds ago

Bahrain to Close Malls, Restaurants for 2 Weeks to ..

8 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.