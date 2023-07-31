Benevolent Fund board approves marriage grant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The District Benevolent Fund Board approved on Monday marriage grant for 560 retired and in-service government employees.

The board meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Farooq in the committee room.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Dr Muhammad Asad Aslam, CEO education Authority Akhtar Abbas Baloch, Admin Officer District Accounts Office Jamshed-ul-Hasan and other members were also present.

In the meeting, 552 cases of marriage grant of Rs 55,000, five cases of one lakh rupees and three cases of Rs 15,000 were approved.

The meeting also congratulated Muhammad Saeed, senior clerk of BF Branch, for preparing cases of marriage grant for the employees' daughters.