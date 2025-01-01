Open Menu

Benevolent Fund Board Disbursed To Applicants

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Benevolent fund board disbursed to applicants

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The district benevolent fund board disbursed an amount of Rs 83.5 million on 3,091 applications, including education scholarships, marriage and death grants.

According to official sources, a sum of Rs 29.

5 million was transferred on 1,924 applications of education scholarships, Rs 35.3 million on 661 applications of marriage grant, and Rs 17.6 million on 506 applications of death grants.

The board meeting also approved 89 new cases of monthly aid.

