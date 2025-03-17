Benevolent Fund Board Disburses Rs25.7m
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The district benevolent fund board has released Rs 25.7 million on 658 applications of educational scholarships, marriage grants and funeral expenses.
According to official sources here Monday, a sum of Rs 4.
5 million have been given to applicants as educational scholarships for children, Rs 14 million as marriage grant and Rs 6.5 million on 186 applications of funeral expenses. Additional Deputy Commissioner (headquarter) Qaisar Javed said here that the amount has been transferred to the accounts of the applicants. He said that 31 cases of monthly grants have also been received and are under process.
