Benevolent fund board transfer Rs. 37.7mln

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The district benevolent fund board has released funds amounting Rs 37.7 million on 1,829 applications as monthly grants as per the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (headquarter) Qaisar Javed said here Friday that the amount has been transferred to the accounts of the applicants.

He said that relief has been provided on complete applications only.