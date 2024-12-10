Open Menu

Benevolent Fund Board Transfers Rs 40.7mln To Applicants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 07:07 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The district benevolent fund board has released Rs 40.7 million on 1909 applications under various welfare heads.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarter) Qaisar Javed said here Tuesday the amount has been transferred to the bank accounts of the applicants. He said that speedy relief is being provided to employees on their complete applications.

