Open Menu

Bengal Tiger Dies At Bahawalpur Zoo

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Bengal tiger dies at Bahawalpur zoo

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) A seven-year-old Bengal tiger, who was suffering from several diseases, died at Bahawalpur Zoo.

Curator of Bahawalpur Zoo, Dr. Usman Bukhari, confirmed that the Bengal tiger, who had been suffering from ailment for three to four years, had died at the zoo. “The tiger was ill and had stopped eating for last three days and died,” he told media persons.

Dr. Bukhari said that the tiger had born at Bahawalpur Zoo in 2018 and it was seven-year-old when it died. He said that the Bengal tiger suffered cataract in its eye three years back and lost his one eye due to the disease.

Later, the tiger suffered kidney and abdomen diseases. He had been suffering from kidney and abdomen diseases for the last few weeks, he said.

He said that a veterinary team of the Wildlife Department and Bahawalpur Zoo made hectic efforts for his recovery but in vain. He said that earlier, international non-governmental organizations working for animal rights were approached for cooperation for medical treatment of the Bengal tiger abroad.

Bukhari said that the body of the tiger was being shifted to Veterinary and Animal Sciences Department, Islamia University Bahawalpur, for postmortem.

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital ..

UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan

6 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billio ..

Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024

21 minutes ago
 Several Iraqis killed in separate security inciden ..

Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents

1 hour ago
 Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE ..

Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..

1 hour ago
 Emirati explorer participates in air mission that ..

Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in op ..

Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in operating companies in 2024

2 hours ago
FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,00 ..

FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,000 UAE Nationals

2 hours ago
 UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2 ..

UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2024

2 hours ago
 DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Da ..

DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy

2 hours ago
 UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

3 hours ago
 SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised ..

SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Govern ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan