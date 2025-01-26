Bengal tiger dies at Bahawalpur zoo

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) A seven-year-old Bengal tiger, who was suffering from several diseases, died at Bahawalpur Zoo.

Curator of Bahawalpur Zoo, Dr. Usman Bukhari, confirmed that the Bengal tiger, who had been suffering from ailment for three to four years, had died at the zoo. “The tiger was ill and had stopped eating for last three days and died,” he told media persons.

Dr. Bukhari said that the tiger had born at Bahawalpur Zoo in 2018 and it was seven-year-old when it died. He said that the Bengal tiger suffered cataract in its eye three years back and lost his one eye due to the disease.

Later, the tiger suffered kidney and abdomen diseases. He had been suffering from kidney and abdomen diseases for the last few weeks, he said.

He said that a veterinary team of the Wildlife Department and Bahawalpur Zoo made hectic efforts for his recovery but in vain. He said that earlier, international non-governmental organizations working for animal rights were approached for cooperation for medical treatment of the Bengal tiger abroad.

Bukhari said that the body of the tiger was being shifted to Veterinary and Animal Sciences Department, Islamia University Bahawalpur, for postmortem.