Bengal Tiger Suffers Cataract Disease
Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 11:10 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A seven-year-old Bengal tiger has been found suffering from cataract at Bahawalpur zoo,here on Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson,Deputy Director(DD),wild life department,Syed Usman Bukhari told media person that a seven-year-old Bengal tiger had been found suffering from cataract at Bahawalpur zoo.
DD Usman said that local veterinary doctor diagnosed infection type symptoms in the eye of Bengal tiger four years back.“Four years ago,veterinary doctors’ team of the Bahawalpur zoo had found Bengal tiger suffering from eye disease,”he said.
DD further said that the veterinary team of the Bahawalpur zoo provided medical treatment to the Bengal tiger, adding that but now cataract had engulfed the whole eye of the tiger.
He said that an official letter had been dispatched to the authorities concerned to provide facility for getting services of foreign veterinary medical team.
“We have also wrote letters to international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working for the rights of animals to extend their cooperation for medical treatment of the tiger,”DD concluded.
