BEOE Advises Emigrants To Reach Out Only Valid OEPs
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The officials of the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment have advised the foreign job-seekers to only reach out the valid Overseas Employment Promoters to avert any loss of time, money and their energies.
Talking to APP on Tuesday, they said there were only 2,577 Overseas Employment Promoters (OEP) licenses were valid as more than 5048 licenses had been pronounced invalid.
Out of the invalid OEPs, licenses of some 670 were cancelled on various grounds while 805 were expired and rest of them had surrendered.
They said all the foreign jobs-seekers must visit to the official webpage of BEOE regularly to get fresh and valid information and protect themselves from unauthorised OEPs.
The officials said that the BEOE was mandated to regulate emigration under the Emigration Ordinance, 1979, promote Emigration of Pakistani citizens and look after the interest and welfare of the emigrants.
Among other functions, the BEOE had been advising the Federal Government on emigration policies and procedures, monitoring and supervision of Overseas Employment Promoters through 7 Protectorates of Emigrants Offices, processing of Overseas Employment Promoters (OEP) Licences and giving pre-departure briefing to emigrants.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ali Pervaiz tables State-Owned Enterprises Amendment Ordinance 2024 at Senate10 minutes ago
-
03 gangs busted, looted valuables recovered30 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders more beds for emergency ward of THQ Samundri40 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri delegation met representative and briefed about prejudiced judicial system in IIOJK40 minutes ago
-
8 dead, 2 injured in firing incident in Peshawar40 minutes ago
-
PITB's WhizKids summer camp from July 1740 minutes ago
-
04 killed, 9 injured in road accident40 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court40 minutes ago
-
Drive against illegal LPG refilling underway in Bahawalpur40 minutes ago
-
1.8 bln adults at risk of disease from not doing enough physical activity50 minutes ago
-
GCWUS convocation on 29th50 minutes ago
-
9 emergency relief camps set up for monsoon1 hour ago