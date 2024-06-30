Open Menu

BEOE Advises Emigrants To Reach Out Only Valid OEPs

Published June 30, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The officials of the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment have advised foreign job-seekers to only reach out to valid Overseas Employment Promoters to avert any loss of time, money and their energies.

Talking to APP, official sources said that there were only 2,577 Overseas Employment Promoters (OEP) licenses that were valid as more than 5048 licenses had been pronounced invalid. Out of the invalid OEPs, the licenses of some 670 were cancelled on various grounds while 805 were expired and the rest of them had surrendered, they added.

They said, "All foreign jobs-seekers must visit the official webpage of BEOE regularly to get fresh and valid information and protect themselves from unauthorised OEPs.

" The officials said that the BEOE was mandated to regulate emigration under the Emigration Ordinance, of 1979, promote the Emigration of Pakistani citizens and look after the interest and welfare of the emigrants.

Among other functions, the BEOE had been advising the Federal Government on emigration policies and procedures, monitoring and supervision of Overseas Employment Promoters through seven Protectorates of Emigrants Offices, processing Overseas Employment Promoters (OEP) Licences and giving pre-departure briefings to emigrants.

