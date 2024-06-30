BEOE Advises Emigrants To Reach Out Only Valid OEPs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The officials of the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment have advised foreign job-seekers to only reach out to valid Overseas Employment Promoters to avert any loss of time, money and their energies.
Talking to APP, official sources said that there were only 2,577 Overseas Employment Promoters (OEP) licenses that were valid as more than 5048 licenses had been pronounced invalid. Out of the invalid OEPs, the licenses of some 670 were cancelled on various grounds while 805 were expired and the rest of them had surrendered, they added.
They said, "All foreign jobs-seekers must visit the official webpage of BEOE regularly to get fresh and valid information and protect themselves from unauthorised OEPs.
" The officials said that the BEOE was mandated to regulate emigration under the Emigration Ordinance, of 1979, promote the Emigration of Pakistani citizens and look after the interest and welfare of the emigrants.
Among other functions, the BEOE had been advising the Federal Government on emigration policies and procedures, monitoring and supervision of Overseas Employment Promoters through seven Protectorates of Emigrants Offices, processing Overseas Employment Promoters (OEP) Licences and giving pre-departure briefings to emigrants.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian forces deem targeting Muslims and their properties a sacred duty8 seconds ago
-
Authorities directed to finalize all arrangements for Monsoon18 seconds ago
-
Efforts being made to ensure completion of Rwp Ring Road by December: Commissioner24 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 recovers dead body of minor girl enclosed in bag33 seconds ago
-
RDA takes action against illegal housing schemes10 minutes ago
-
ADC visits sewers, drains of Nawabshah11 minutes ago
-
President gives assent to Finance Bill 202421 minutes ago
-
PM AJK announces number of development schemes in Distt Bagh of AJK30 minutes ago
-
7 killed, several injured in road accident31 minutes ago
-
PM expresses condolence to King Mohammed VI over death of his mother41 minutes ago
-
President grieved over death of Princess Lalla Latifa1 hour ago
-
Dacoits loot Rs one mln from superstore2 hours ago