BEOE Cancels 11 OEPs Licences While Suspends 24 Others For Deceiving Emigrants

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) has cancelled eleven Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs) operational licences while suspended 24 others during this year for exploiting the emigrants.

The licences were suspended for not responding to the complaints, lodged against them by the victims, while the cancellation of licences were made on non-payment of the labourers' dues and other issues, the official sources in BEOE told APP.   On the instruction of Special Assistant to Prime Minister Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfikar Bukhari, the sources said, a strategy was prepared to tighten the noose around the fraudulent elements that lured the intending emigrants for lucrative job opportunities abroad.

They said the Bureau had also launched a crackdown against the illegal recruiting agencies and online foreign job promoters.

The BEOE was working with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to block such sites posting enticing and false job advertisements online to trap innocent workers. The ads were also being given in the national dailies to educate the masses over the issue, they added.

The sources said the relevant departments had been asked to launch awareness campaigns on their official pages of social networking sites.

They said the BEOE had also set up an online web portal www.beoe.gov.pk/foreign-jobs to facilitate overseas job seekers.

