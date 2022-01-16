UrduPoint.com

BEOE Launches Online Foreign Jobs Portal For Overseas Job Seekers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2022 | 01:30 PM

BEOE launches online foreign jobs portal for overseas job seekers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE), Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), has launched an online foreign jobs portal www.beoe.gov.pk/foreign-jobs, to facilitate overseas job seekers.

An official source told APP here on Sunday that the decision has been taken for the interest of overseas job seekers to reduce the load of unemployment in the country.

To a question, he said that job seekers could easily search details of overseas job opportunities with Licensed Overseas Employment Promoters as some mafias were looting the innocent youth in the name of jobs in foreign countries.

He said recently, the Ambassador of Kuwait had hold a meeting with Advisor to the Prime Minister on OP&HRD Muhammad Ayub Afridi and discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interests.

The Advisor has appreciated the step of Kuwaiti government for opening work visa for Pakistanis. He asked the Ambassador to enhance the job quota for Pakistanis youth as Pakistan has potential manpower to meet Kuwaiti market requirements.

They reiterated for close coordination between relevant official of both countries regarding data sharing of migrant workers in order to ensure protection of their rights.

