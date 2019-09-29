BEOE pays Rs319 mln death, disability claims to emigrants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) has paid around Rs319.1 million to the emigrants as death and disability grants during the current year.

The bureau had received some 332 death and disability claims from the emigrants during the first nine months of this year, an official source in BEOE told APP.

The emigrants, before their departure, paid Rs2,500 insurance fee and entitled to get Rs1 million premium in case of death or disability abroad.

