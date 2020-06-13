BEOE registers 491,854 emigrants for overseas employment during FY 2019-20

(@FahadShabbir)

The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) has registered 491,854 emigrants for overseas employment during the Fiscal Year (FY) 2019-20 (upto February).

According to the Annual Development Project 2020-21, the manpower export had witnessed an increase during the current fiscal year as only 468,000 Pakistani workers went abroad during the corresponding year.

Moreover, Pakistan had signed Memoranda of Understanding with the United Arab Emirates and Japan to enhance export of manpower to these countries.

An initiative had been undertaken to create linkage between the Overseas Employment Corporation and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) for match making of available jobs at the BEOE official website and data of trained job seekers maintained by NAVTTC.