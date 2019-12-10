BEOE to set up 4 more protectorate offices in different cities

Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) is contemplating a plan to set up four additional protectorate offices in multiple cities across the country

The initiative will enable the intending emigrants to get their foreign service agreements formalized by ensuring their rights and obligations in respective countries.

The protectorate offices would be set up at Sialkot and Dera Ghazi Khan in 3rd quarter of the current fiscal year while Abbottabad and Sukkur would get the facility in the 4th quarter, an official source in BEOE told APP on Tuesday.

The summary had been prepared in this regard and would be forwarded to competent authorities for formal approval, he added.

He said the move, aimed at reducing the burden on already established protectorates, would eventually save the time and money of intending emigrants living in the far-flung areas of country.

As many as seven protectorates offices were already operational in various cities including Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan and Malakand, he said\395