BEPA seals 100 rice mills in-violation of environment laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan Environmental Protection Agency (BEPA) has sealed 100 unauthorized rice mills in the province for violating the environment laws.

The Director General BEPA issued orders to seal 10 illegal rice mills in Naseerabad district, 6 in Sohbatpur district and 84 in Jaffarabad district.

Talking to APP, an official of the EPA Muhammad Khan Utmankhail said "No one would be allowed to violate the Environment act 2012 and no concession would be given to the violators. Strict action will be taken against illegal factories without permission of the Environmental Protection Agency".

Muhammad Khan said that EPA has also imposed fines on dozens of industries across the province for polluting the environments and violating the laws.

In Pishin District 7 illegal crushing plants were sealed on the orders of Director General of EPA. The EPA has also banned 16 industries in Hub, two in Chaghi and one in Jafferabad district over polluting the environments.

The industries have been imposed Rs 50,000 each fine for violating the Environmental Protection Act 2012 and all the industries concerned were required to pay a fine within 15 days of the action, he added.

In case of non-payment, action will be taken under Balochistan Environmental Protection Agency Act 2012, he added.

He said that it is the duty of us to keep the environment clean and to protect the people.

Air pollution is a major problem which is causing dangerous diseases, he added.