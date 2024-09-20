BERC UET Peshawar concludes energy conservation training

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Buildings Energy Research Center (BERC) at UET Peshawar successfully completed a 15-day training program on the Energy Conservation Building Code 2023 (ECBC-2023) at the Bara Gali Summer Campus.

The training, part of a project promoting sustainable building practices, was supported by GIZ Pakistan and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). Participants from various organizations learned practical tools for creating energy-efficient and climate-resilient buildings, aimed at addressing Pakistan’s energy crisis and promoting sustainability.

Dr. Naveed Ahmed, Director BERC, said that participants of the training gained practical knowledge in creating climate-resilient and energy-efficient buildings.