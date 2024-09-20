BERC UET Peshawar Concludes Energy Conservation Training
Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Buildings Energy Research Center (BERC) at UET Peshawar successfully completed a 15-day training program on the Energy Conservation Building Code 2023 (ECBC-2023) at the Bara Gali Summer Campus.
The training, part of a project promoting sustainable building practices, was supported by GIZ Pakistan and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). Participants from various organizations learned practical tools for creating energy-efficient and climate-resilient buildings, aimed at addressing Pakistan’s energy crisis and promoting sustainability.
The training was a part of the project "Transformation of the Construction Sector in Pakistan: A Pathway towards Clean, Green, and Sustainable Buildings," supported by GIZ Pakistan and funded the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) with National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (NEECA), Islamabad as the lead executing authority.
Dr. Naveed Ahmed, Director BERC, said that participants of the training gained practical knowledge in creating climate-resilient and energy-efficient buildings.
