Open Menu

BERC UET Peshawar Concludes Energy Conservation Training

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2024 | 04:30 PM

BERC UET Peshawar concludes energy conservation training

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Buildings Energy Research Center (BERC) at UET Peshawar successfully completed a 15-day training program on the Energy Conservation Building Code 2023 (ECBC-2023) at the Bara Gali Summer Campus.

The training, part of a project promoting sustainable building practices, was supported by GIZ Pakistan and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). Participants from various organizations learned practical tools for creating energy-efficient and climate-resilient buildings, aimed at addressing Pakistan’s energy crisis and promoting sustainability.

The training was a part of the project "Transformation of the Construction Sector in Pakistan: A Pathway towards Clean, Green, and Sustainable Buildings," supported by GIZ Pakistan and funded the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) with National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (NEECA), Islamabad as the lead executing authority.

Dr. Naveed Ahmed, Director BERC, said that participants of the training gained practical knowledge in creating climate-resilient and energy-efficient buildings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Energy Crisis German Lead University Of Engineering And Technology From

Recent Stories

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

5 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

8 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

20 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

23 hours ago
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

23 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan