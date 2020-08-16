UrduPoint.com
Bereaved Family Forgives Accused Driver In Case Of Three Brothers' Death

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Bereaved family forgives accused driver in case of three brothers' death

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :In the case of three real brothers' death in an accident on M-9 Motorway last week, the bereaved family has forgiven the car driver whose vehicle had struck the motorbike on which the brothers were riding.

A police official informed on Saturday that the car driver Kamran Arain, a resident of Tando Muhammad Khan, visited the residence of Mashooq Khan Palari near Nooriabad, Jamshoro, and apologized for the accident.

Arain was accompanied by an influential political and social figure of Tando Muhammad Khan district while the local influential persons Haji Muhammad Ramzan Palari and Luqman Palari also attended the meeting.

The official said the family unconditionally forgave Arain who claimed that the accident did not happen due to his mistake.

The accident was occurred on August 7 on the motorway near Nooriabad, killing 16 years old Raja Palari, 13 years old Shahrukh Palari and nine years old Shahbaz Palari on the spot.

The driver had reportedly escaped from the spot while the police were awaiting the family to lodge the FIR.

