Berlin-Quetta Friendship Square opened to mark friendly relations between Germany, Pakistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The German Consul General in Karachi, Dr. R�diger Lotz along with Administrator of Metropolitan Corporation Quetta, Mr. Jabbar Baloch and Honorary Consul of Germany Quetta, Mir Murad Baluch has inaugurated the Berlin-Quetta Friendship Square to honor/mark friendly relations between Germany and Pakistan.

During the inauguration, the German Consul General in Karachi, Dr. R�diger Lotz remarked, "The buddy bear is a symbol of the city of Berlin. With outstretched arms, it stands for peace, friendship and cooperation. We are proud that the Buddy Bear as of now also is a citizen of the city of Quetta!" On the occasion, the Honorary Consul of Germany Quetta, Mir Murad Baluch stated, "We are happy to bring the ambassador of Berlin to our city Quetta". The art on Buddy Bear not only reflects the strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and Germany but also highlights the impacts of climate change.

Last year Balochistan torrential rains and flash floods have caused significant loss of life and property, Germany provided generous assistance for the people of Balochistan, which is also highlighted in the form of art." The Administrator of Metropolitan Corporation Quetta, Mr. Jabbar Baloch said on the occasion, "The people of Balochistan appreciate the generous support of the people of Germany.

We are glad to that Germany has contributed to the beauty of Quetta city with this piece of art." Berlin Buddy Bears have become a landmark in many countries. They are ambassadors of a cosmopolitan Germany. Buddy Bear's features express the friendly ties between Germany and the host nation, uniting Berlin's cheerfulness, diversity and creativity. They can be found standing at designated public spots all over the world with outstretched arms! The German Consulate General in Karachi is celebrating the cultural connections between Quetta, Pakistan and Germany. The Buddy Bears are symbols of peace and tolerance, serve as the canvas for the creative expression of street art. The German Consulate General along with the Honorary Consul of Germany Quetta hired a local artist from Quetta, Mr. Muhammad Shahab Awan, a graduate from the University of BUITEMS Fine Arts, to paint the Buddy Bear.

The street previously called GPO Chowk, Quetta has been renamed as "Berlin Quetta Friendship Square". The name-changing was carried out at the initiative of the ConsulateGeneral of the Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi along with the Honorary Consul ofGermany Quetta in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Quetta.