Berlin Tourists To Visit Balochistan, Says Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 05:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Manzoor Hussain, provincial secretary of culture and tourism on Tuesday said that the Government of Balochistan is overly optimistic about the future of the province as the tourism sector in the province has been thriving.

Unveiling the details of his recent visit to Germany to attend the international expo, the secretary said, "A group of 35 to 40 Berlin tourists is anxious to visit and explore the natural beauty of Balochistan.

"They all, vloggers were enthusiastic to explore natural, historical, cultural, and religious sites of Balochistan. On their concern, I assured them that they will easily be issued a no objection certificate soon after their arrival at Balochistan, he said while talking to APP.

Assuring government's full support, the secretary asked the tourists to come and explore the hidden beauty of Balochistan, take nature photos, upload videos, and introduce our natural assets through their digital platforms to the rest of the world.

Drawing the attention of foreign tourists towards the province's cultural and historical heritage, archaeological glorious sites, and heavenly natural beauty of the province has been my topmost priority." Manzoor maintained.

In view of the international trend, Balochistan is all set to welcome tourists from across the world, the secretary vowed.

The government has launched a total of 59 uplift schemes worth Rs 785 million to improve the tourism sector. The schemes involve the construction of resorts, hotels, extensions, and master plans of picnic points, parks, and other infrastructure.

To a question, the secretary noted that efforts are afoot to establish facilitation centres across the province which will not only help the tourists to visit places of their choice without any hurdles, but the move will also assist government compile exact data of the local and international visitors and make future planning.

When asked, he recalled that numerous uplift projects including a master plan of Shahban Valley, Hinglaj Mata, and construction of echo sites along beaches, facilitation centers, hotels, and motels are underway. Once completed, it will bring a revolutionary change in the tourism sector of the province.

On the other hand, it is quite satisfactory that government is also serious to pave the way for uninterrupted and pleasant visits of foreign visitors. In this connection, in 2019, Pakistan increased the availability of travel visas in a bid to increase tourism.

"There are amazing mysteries and amazing tales waiting for the foreign tourists to whet their curiosity by visiting the bucolic landscape of Balochistan, from the mesmerizing natural sculpture of sleeping beauty, awe-inspiring Princess of Hope, sun-warmed Istola Island to the oldest archaeological site Mehargarh, dating back to almost 7000 BC, 1860s Fort Sademan, 3.8 km long Khojak Tunnel built during the British regime.

Undoubtedly, it is an amazing region with fascinating deserts, breathtaking mountain ranges, a 750-kilometre scenic coastline with captivating beaches and echo sites, antique juniper sweeping forests, historic ancient structures, and enchanting fountains and waterfalls.

