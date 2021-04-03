UrduPoint.com
Besakhi Festival Cancelled Amid Third Wave Of COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 04:48 PM

Besakhi festival cancelled amid third wave of COVID-19

Besakhi festival, the biggest festival of Sikh community has also been cancelled amid third wave of COVID-19

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Besakhi festival, the biggest festival of Sikh community has also been cancelled amid third wave of COVID-19.

All the celebrations of the festival to be scheduled from April 12 to 14 at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal have been canceled, an organizer of Besakhi festival informed APP.

Now this festival would not be a held and Sikh pilgrims from India would not come to Pakistan for participating in it, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

