Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2024 | 11:04 PM

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary contribution of Amar Jalil

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Management of Besant Hall have decided to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil’ to eulogize the fabulous literary contribution of eminent writer Amar Jaleel.

This was announced at Besant Hall culture centre on the occasion of an evening celebrated with Amar Jalil and a book launching education in Sindh (19th century) written by Mukhtiar Ahmed Malah.

The Director Besant Hall Sobia Ali Shaikh hosted the event while Chairman Endowment fund trust Hameed Akhund welcomed Amar Jaleel to grace the occasion as the chief guest through video link.

Eminent broad caster Ishrat Ali Khan paid rich tribute to Amar Jaleel for his meritorious literary work and read various quotes from the different books authored by Amar Jaleel.

Famous intellectual Naseer Mirza paid rich tribute to Amar Jaleel in his unique style and received applause from Amar and audience.

Poetess Shabnam Gul also expressed her opinion on the occasion and said that Amar Jaleel is one of the finest writers of Pakistan particularly Sindh.

Later, Endowment fund trust with the consent of Amar Jaleel announced to celebrate :Jashan-e-Jalil to accolade his splendid literary contribution.

