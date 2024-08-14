Open Menu

Besant Hall Cultural Center Celebrates Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2024 | 08:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Besant Hall in collaboration with the Sindh Indigenous and Traditional Crafts Company (SITCO) organized a colourful programme to mark 78th Independence Day .

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon graced the ceremony as a special guest and hoisted the Pakistani flag to mark the inauguration of the ceremony.

While addressing the ceremony, Bilal Ahmed Memon said that he felt positive vibes coming here and always learns something new in such program.

During his visit to the children's library established at Basant Hall, he said that the library has been designed very well for learners.

Appreciating the paintings and artwork of young people in the exhibition "Art of the Joke" held at Basant Hall, he said that the art exhibition has critically analyzed the positive aspects of society through art, which is a sign of the healthy minds of young people.

He said that we all need to work together for the development of this country. While criticism is made about politics and administration in this country but it is also our collective responsibility to make this country better.

"

He further said that this evolutionary process of freedom began into 1947 and there are lots of ups and downs during our 77 years history but with hard work and enthusiasm one day we will make this country prosperous in the world.

The SWA displayed an art exhibition in the program and handicraft stalls were also set up by SITCO, the Commissioner visited the exhibition and stalls and lauded the art work.

Meanwhile, Director Besant Hall Cultural center Sobia Ali Shaikh along Director SITCO Shakil Abro talking to Media said that it was our collective endeavor to highlight potential of youth and provide a plat form so that they could stable financially to lead a prosper life.

While quoting a saying of John F.Keenedy Sobia Shaikh said that ‘do not ask that what have your country gave to you, but ask yourself that what you gave to your country’.

She said that Pakistan is enriched with all natural resources and it should be our top priority to play a positive role for the uplift of our Country.

Children of different Schools visited Jahangir Siddiqui Children library and took part in art and craft activities.

