Besant hall cultural center hosts family fun on World Children day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The Besant hall cultural center in collaboration with Endowment Fund Trust (EFT) organized a family festival to mark world children day on Monday.

Deputy Director Besant hall cultural center Sobia Ali Shaikh welcomed the honorable guests.

Eminent business man and diplomat Jahangir Siddiqui shared his memories during an interactive session and narrated about his childhood days spent in Hyderabad particularly shed light on early education, professional career and accomplishments in different spheres of business.

Addressing the children, he said that students who were passionate about their education, professional career should focus on their motive despite hurdles.

Famous singer Afshan Ahmed also recalled her childhood memories.

Famous Sindhi language comedian Qadir Bux Mithoo entertained audience particularly children with his traditional funny style and received applause. Famous film, 'The Donkey king' was also screened in a family gala which was sponsored by a private media group.

Among others, DIGP Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah and the commissioner Hyderabad also attended the event.