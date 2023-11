Besant Hall Cultural center to honour eminent Scholar Mumtaz Mirza on 29 Nov

Besant Hall Cultural Center in collaboration with the endowment trust fund celebrates an evening on Eminent Scholar Mumtaz Mirza on 29 November (Wednesday) at 4 pm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Besant Hall Cultural Center in collaboration with the endowment trust fund celebrates an evening on Eminent Scholar Mumtaz Mirza on 29 November (Wednesday) at 4 pm.

Deputy Director BHCC Sobia Ali Shaikh informed here on Monday that Eminent writer Mazhar ul Siddiqui will preside over the event while prominent intellectuals including Mehtab Akber Rashdi, Naseer Mirza, Nisar Memon, Qazi Khadim and Sajjad Mirza would also present.

Famous folk Singer Fahim Alan would perform on the occasion.