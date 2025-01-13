Open Menu

Besant Hall Cultural Center To Honour Hameed Sindhi On Jan 18

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 10:04 PM

Besant Hall Cultural Center to honour Hameed Sindhi on Jan 18

Besant Hall Cultural Centre (BHCC) will organise a programme in honour writer of Abdul Hameed Sindhi on 18th January 2025 (Saturday) at 4 pm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Besant Hall Cultural Centre (BHCC) will organise a programme in honour writer of Abdul Hameed Sindhi on 18th January 2025 (Saturday) at 4 pm

Director Besant Hall, Sobia Ali Shaikh informed on Monday that Shams ul Haque Memon (Brother of Hameed Sindhi) will preside over the event.

While speakers,Mehtab Akber Rashdi, Naseer Mirza, Niyaz Panhwar, Taj Joyo and Nafees Ahmed’Nashad’ will express their views on the occasion.

