Besant Hall Cultural Center To Host Family Fun On Children's Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Besant hall cultural center in partnership with Endowment fund trust (EFT) would organize a family festival to mark World Children's Day on 14th November

The Director cultural center Sobia Ali Shaikh informed that different segments will be a part of the family festival including Magic show, Art, sports, and Bouncing Mahal while eminent personalities Jahangir Siddiqui, singer Afshan Ahmed will share their childhood memories with the audience.

Meanwhile, the famous film 'The Donkey King' will also be screened to fully entertain the audience.

