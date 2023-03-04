Besant Hall Cultural Centre (BHCC) to organize a function in connection with International women's day on 9th March (Thursday)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Besant Hall Cultural Centre (BHCC) to organize a function in connection with International women's day on 9th March (Thursday), Deputy Director BHCC Sobia Shaikh informed that eminent women including Mehtab Akber Rashdi, Shabnam Gul, Dr Fatima Hassan, Dr Nasreen Askari, Dr Misbah Bibi Qureshi and Tanzeela Ume Habiba would share their accomplishments in their respective fields.