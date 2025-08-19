Open Menu

Besant Hall Cultural Centre To Celebrate Jashan-e-Latif On August 22

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Besant Hall Cultural centre to celebrate Jashan-e-Latif on August 22

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Besant Hall Cultural Centre will celebrate Jashn-e-Latif on 22ndAugust (Friday).

The Director BHCC Sobia Ali informed here on Tuesday that eminent intellectuals Prof.KS Nagpal. Atta Chanhiyo, Shabnam Gul and Zulfiqar Qureshi will speak on the occasion. Later, a musical session will be held in which famous singer Sohrab Rajab Faqeer and Shah ja Raagis will perform.

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, a renowned Sindhi Sufi poet and mystic, was born in 1689 near Hala, Sindh. Considered one of the greatest poets in Sindhi literature, his most notable work is the Shah Jo Risalo, a collection of poetry that explores themes of divine love, spiritual enlightenment, and the unity of God.

Through his verses, Shah Latif also celebrated the culture, traditions, and natural beauty of Sindh.

The Shah Jo Risalo is revered for its lyrical beauty and profound spiritual insights, reflecting the dreams, struggles, and values of the Sindhi people. Shah Latif's poetry remains a timeless masterpiece, inspiring readers and preserving the cultural identity of Sindh while promoting tolerance, harmony, and spiritual connection

APP/nsm

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establis ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establishment, expansion of 308 digita ..

1 hour ago
 Hatta exports power to Dubai

Hatta exports power to Dubai

2 hours ago
 Executive Council issues resolution forming Board ..

Executive Council issues resolution forming Board of Trustees of 'Damj' award, c ..

2 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant ..

Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant Regret

3 hours ago
 UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan You ..

UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan Younis to journalists

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE an inspiring model in improving government per ..

UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union

15 hours ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly district ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood thre ..

15 hours ago
 Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir K ..

Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir Khan Mosque photoshoot

15 hours ago
 NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off ..

NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off northern routes

15 hours ago
 NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers fo ..

NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan