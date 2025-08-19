Besant Hall Cultural centre to celebrate Jashan-e-Latif on August 22

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Besant Hall Cultural Centre will celebrate Jashn-e-Latif on 22ndAugust (Friday).

The Director BHCC Sobia Ali informed here on Tuesday that eminent intellectuals Prof.KS Nagpal. Atta Chanhiyo, Shabnam Gul and Zulfiqar Qureshi will speak on the occasion. Later, a musical session will be held in which famous singer Sohrab Rajab Faqeer and Shah ja Raagis will perform.

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, a renowned Sindhi Sufi poet and mystic, was born in 1689 near Hala, Sindh. Considered one of the greatest poets in Sindhi literature, his most notable work is the Shah Jo Risalo, a collection of poetry that explores themes of divine love, spiritual enlightenment, and the unity of God.

Through his verses, Shah Latif also celebrated the culture, traditions, and natural beauty of Sindh.

The Shah Jo Risalo is revered for its lyrical beauty and profound spiritual insights, reflecting the dreams, struggles, and values of the Sindhi people. Shah Latif's poetry remains a timeless masterpiece, inspiring readers and preserving the cultural identity of Sindh while promoting tolerance, harmony, and spiritual connection

APP/nsm