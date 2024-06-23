Besant Hall Cultural Centre To Honour Alan Faqeer On July 4
Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Besant Hall Cultural Centre (BHCC) will organise a programme in honour of legendary folk Singer Alan Faqeer on his 24th death anniversary on 4th July 2024 (Thursday).
Director Besant Hall, Sobia Ali Shaikh informed on Sunday that speakers Niaz Panhwar, Naseer Mirza, Farah Alan Faqir, Mazhar Niaz Hussain and Ahsan Qasim Maka will express their views on the occasion.
Syed Juman Shah, Fahim Alan, Mazhar and Nazar will perform on different songs of Alan Faqeer.
Allan Faqir was born in 1932 in the village of Aamari of Jamshoro District in Sindh. His songs were based on the poetry of prominent Sufi Sindhi poet, Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.
He was awarded with President's Pride of Performance Award in 1980 for his unique singing.
Allan Fakir died on 4th July 2000 and was buried near Sindh University Jamshoro.
