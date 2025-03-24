Besant Hall Cultural Centre to pay tribute to Dr Ghulam Muhammad Lakho on March 26

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Besant Hall cultural centre (BHCC) in its continued series of literary activities would organize an event in memory of Dr Ghulam Muhammad Lakho on 26th March (Wednesday) at 4.30 pm.

The Director Besant Hall Cultural centre Sobia Ali Shaikh informed here on Monday that eminent intellectuals, writers and scholars would shed light on the personality, career ad literary contribution of Dr Ghulam Muhammad Lakho.

Dr Ghulam Mohammad Lakho, was a noted historian and a former chairman of Sindh University’s general history department,

Dr Lakho’s contemporaries, associates, colleagues and admirers have described his death as a great loss to the Sindholgical studies, history, literature and education.