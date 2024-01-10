Open Menu

Besant Hall Culture Centre To Hold Literary Evening On Jan 12

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Besant Hall Culture Centre to hold literary evening on Jan 12

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Besant Hall Cultural Centre in collaboration with the Endowment Fund Trust will pay tribute to renowned poet Ahmed Faraz on his birthday on 12th January.

Director Besant Hall Cultural Centre Sobia Ali Shaikh informed here on Wednesday that famous intellectuals Ambreen Habib, Rizwan Siddiqui and Dr.

Fatima Hussain will express their views on the personality, life and poetic contribution of Ahmed Faraz.

On this occasion, unseen interviews of Ahmed Faraz will be screened while famous Ghazals to be recited.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

January

Recent Stories

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

41 minutes ago
 Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University ..

Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University of China signs agreement

41 minutes ago
 CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service flee ..

CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service fleet in Karachi

46 minutes ago
 Bilawal unveils PPP's vision

Bilawal unveils PPP's vision

46 minutes ago
 Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate chan ..

Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate change negotiations

47 minutes ago
 British High Commissioner visits Mirpur, lauds UK- ..

British High Commissioner visits Mirpur, lauds UK-Pakistan’s strong ties

46 minutes ago
Western hesitation on aid to Ukraine helps Putin: ..

Western hesitation on aid to Ukraine helps Putin: Zelensky

46 minutes ago
 CM directs removal of bottlenecks in operationaliz ..

CM directs removal of bottlenecks in operationalization of KICH

48 minutes ago
 Saudi says value of mineral resources has nearly d ..

Saudi says value of mineral resources has nearly doubled

49 minutes ago
 Global unemployment seen rising in 2024: UN labour ..

Global unemployment seen rising in 2024: UN labour agency

1 hour ago
 CM lauds sacrifices of KP police in fight against ..

CM lauds sacrifices of KP police in fight against terrorism

49 minutes ago
 FPCCI, Scottish Chamber to work in tandem for enha ..

FPCCI, Scottish Chamber to work in tandem for enhancing bilateral trade: Atif Ik ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan