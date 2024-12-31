Open Menu

Besant Hall Fascinates Masses With Its Colourful Sessions In 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 10:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Like previous years,Besant Hall cultural center (BHCC) organized a series of cultural, musical and literary sessions in 2024 also.

The Director BHCC, Sobia Ali Shaikh informed here on Tuesday that with the beginning of 2024 an evening with renowned poet Ahmed Faraz was hosted on 12th January in which a glowing tribute was paid to the revolutionary poet.

A unique exhibition titled "Grandeur of Makli" was opened on 2nd March which fascinated masses for almost 3 months and received applause from history and art lovers.

Beside this, several programmes were also held including Death anniversary of Pir Hasam Din Rashdi, evening with Sanam Marvi, Inauguration of Jehangir Siddiqui library.

Tribute to Alan Faqeer, Independence day celebration on 13th August.

Jashan-e-Latif, evening wiyh writer Amar Jalil, Musical evening with Amber Mahek and Thar Festival caught so many attractions featuring colourful segments.

Besant Hall is a 122-year-old building, named after a female British scholar Annie Besant.

Initially, it had been used as a socio-political, and cultural platform. Besant Hall became an ideal place for educational, cultural, social, and political activities especially when Annie Besant herself started the Home Rule Movement.

The building was initially looked after by the members of the theosophical society but with the passing time the caretakers changed its function and used it as a marriage hall, for birthday parties, and other commercial purposes which eventually caused it to desolate.

