Besant Hall To Arrange Colorful Programme On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Besant Hall to arrange colorful programme on Independence Day

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, a colourful programme will be held at Besant Hall on August 14, by Besant Hall Cultural Center at 11 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :As part of the Independence Day celebrations, a colourful programme will be held at Besant Hall on August 14, by Besant Hall Cultural Center at 11 AM.

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon will be the chief guest of the programme.

According to an official handout, the Singer Fahim Allan will present "Waai" on the occasion.

Besides that, Besant Hall Cultural Center has also scheduled to arrange a variety of activities for families and children on the occasion, including jumping castles, face painting, a magic show, art activities, and a craft festival.

