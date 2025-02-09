Besant Hall to celebrate evening with Abida Parveen on Feb 23

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Besant Hall Cultural Center (BHCC) will celebrate an evening with legendary Singer Abida Parveen on Sunday, 23rd February.

The Director BHCC Sobia Ali Shaikh informed here on Sunday that preparations have been made for organizing a musical function which will start at 7 pm.

She said that this was the first-ever concert being organized in BHCC in which Abida Parveen would perform.