Besant Hall to celebrate evening with Amber Mahek on Oct 27

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Besant Hall Culture Center will celebrate an evening with eminent Sufi Singer Amber Mahek on 27th October, 2024 (Sunday) at 7.pm

The Director Besant Hall Culture center Sobiya Ali Shaikh informed here on Wednesday that keeping alive tradition of hosting colourful musical evenings with famous singers, this time an evening with famous Sindhi Singer Amber Mahek will be celebrated.

