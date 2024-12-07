Besant Hall to celebrate evening with Faqeer Syed Aijazuddin on Dec 22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Besant Hall Cultural Centre will celebrate evening with Faqeer Syed Aijazuddin on December 22.

The Director BHCC Sobia Shaikh informed here on Thursday that Faqeer Syed Aijazudin is an internationally acclaimed art historian and author of more than a dozen books.

Their subjects included a catalogue of miniature paintings from the Punjab Hills, the work of 19th-century British and European artists who visited Punjab and other areas that are now Pakistan, a definitive monograph on antique maps of the region, two books on the history of Lahore, one on Dr Henry Kissinger's secret visit to China in July 1971, another on President Richard Nixon's policy towards Pakistan during 1969-1974, and a recently published volume of memoirs, and a feature writer for daily Dawn.

