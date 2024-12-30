Besant Hall to celebrate evening with Taj Mastani on Jan 3

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 07:26 PM

The Besant Hall Cultural Centre (BHCC) to celebrate a special musical evening with renowned singer Taj Mastani on 3rd January (Friday)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Besant Hall Cultural Centre (BHCC) to celebrate a special musical evening with renowned singer Taj Mastani on 3rd January (Friday).

The Director BHCC Sobia Ali Shaikh informed here on Monday that the evening will feature famous songs of Taj Mastani to enthrall the audience with her tune full voice and captivating performances in traditional and folk music.

