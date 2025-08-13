Open Menu

Besant Hall To Celebrate Indepedence Day On 14 August

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Besant Hall to celebrate Indepedence day on 14 August

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Besant Hall Cultural Centre (BHCC) in collaboration with Endowment fund trust will organize the colourful programme to mark 78th Independence Dday on Thursday.

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Fayaz Hussain Abbasi would grace the ceremony as a special guest and hoist the Pakistani flag to mark the inauguration of the ceremony.

Director Besant Hall Cultural center exhibition of the Rare Photographs of Jinnah, Movie screening –Jinnah Crafts festival and stage performances.

She said that in the evening families will enjoy a musical performance of Taj Mastani and this vent will be open to families only and will provide an engaging and patriotic experience for attendees of all ages.

APP/nsm

