Besant Hall To Host Launching Ceremony Of Two Books On Sep 22
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Besant Hall Cultural Center (BHCC) is going to hold book launching ceremony for the two books on Sunday September 22 at 5.30 pm
The Director BHCC Sobiya Ali Shaikh informed here on Wednesday that the launching ceremony features on two books including education in Sindh (19th Century)-- Based on the official Reports of Bombay/Sindh and History of Sindh (Kalhora period (1701- 1783)
She said that Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah would grace the occasion as a Chief guest.
