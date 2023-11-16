Besant Hall to organize children’s literature festival

The Besant Hall Cultural Center in partnership with the Endowment Fund Trust (EFT) will organize the Children’s Literature Festival to mark World Children's Day on 20th November

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Besant Hall Cultural Center in partnership with the Endowment Fund Trust (EFT) will organize the Children’s Literature Festival to mark World Children's Day on 20th November.

The Deputy Director of BHCC Sobia Ali Shaikh informed that different segments will be a part of the literature festival including Arts and crafts, movie screenings, Games, Jumping castle, and Goody Bags.

Eminent author, artist, and educationist Roomana Hussain will be the Chief guest on the occasion.