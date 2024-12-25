Open Menu

Besant Hall To Organize Four-day Art Exhibition On Dec 26

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Besant Hall to organize four-day art exhibition on Dec 26

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Besant Hall Cultural centre (BHCC) would organize four-day art exhibition from 26th December to 29th December (Thursday to Sunday).

The Director Besant Hall Sobiya Ali Shaikh informed here on Wednesday that the purpose of hosting the art exhibition is to acknowledge the creative talents of central jail inmates featuring fine Arts, Calligraphy and Graphic design.

APP/nsm

